The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 583.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.