Swiss National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Standex International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Standex International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

