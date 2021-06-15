Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNTG. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,969 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

PNTG opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.78.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

