800 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $80,266,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $50,657,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $27,645,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $26,052,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $17,860,000.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.50.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several analysts have commented on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

