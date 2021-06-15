Connable Office Inc. Sells 23,381 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,381 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

