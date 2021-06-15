Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.5% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

