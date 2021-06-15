Check Capital Management Inc. CA Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $4,251,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 260,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

