Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Beverley Evans Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Beverley Evans sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$14,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$56,835.

CVE:CGP opened at C$4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.13.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

