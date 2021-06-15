Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Beverley Evans Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Beverley Evans sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$14,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$56,835.
CVE:CGP opened at C$4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.13.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile
