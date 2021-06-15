Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 2,167 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40.

AOSL opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.