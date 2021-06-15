The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,400 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after acquiring an additional 381,534 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 99,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

