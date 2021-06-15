The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 462.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19.

