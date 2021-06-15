Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $860.82 Million

Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $860.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $908.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $777.98 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Shares of GNRC opened at $355.09 on Tuesday. Generac has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

