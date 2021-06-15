Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 883,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

