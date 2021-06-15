Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Declines By 26.5%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMOAF opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04. TomTom has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.14 million during the quarter.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

