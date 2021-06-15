7,000 Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 300,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NUVB stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

