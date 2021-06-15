The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $10,540,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in FireEye by 20.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at $499,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

