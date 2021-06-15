Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $937.46 million, a P/E ratio of 393.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,476. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

