The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 384 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 130,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.69. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

