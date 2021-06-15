Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,297 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $547,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,059 shares of company stock worth $3,933,342 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

