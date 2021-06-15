Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last three months. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSBC stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.44. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

