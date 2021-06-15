Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 20,038 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Accolade were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.