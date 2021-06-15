Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,773 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Golar LNG worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.