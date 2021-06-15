Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $409,578.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,378.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

