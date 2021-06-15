Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.73 Million Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Yext worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,085 shares of company stock valued at $981,758. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

