Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,642,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $198,496. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

