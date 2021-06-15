Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of SiTime worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

SiTime stock opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.02 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,519 shares of company stock worth $6,027,334. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

