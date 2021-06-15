Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STFC stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

