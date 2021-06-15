Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $10,112,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of USCR opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.19.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

