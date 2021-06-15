Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 686 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

