Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Baozun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.