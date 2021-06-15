PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

