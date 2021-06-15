VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stake Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 948,860 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 635,185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

