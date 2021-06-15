Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

