Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 74,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $396.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

