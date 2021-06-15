Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 226 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NYSE:EPR opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

