19,604 Shares in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6,459.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

