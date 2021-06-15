American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,269,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 262,078 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $3,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

AXL stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

