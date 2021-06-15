Head to Head Review: Open Lending (LPRO) and Its Competitors

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) is one of 16 public companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Open Lending to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Open Lending and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Open Lending $108.89 million -$97.56 million 77.08 Open Lending Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 16.78

Open Lending’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Open Lending. Open Lending is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Open Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Open Lending shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Open Lending and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Lending -68.56% -50.19% 16.54% Open Lending Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Open Lending and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Lending 0 2 10 1 2.92 Open Lending Competitors 191 843 1063 62 2.46

Open Lending currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.25%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 18.26%. Given Open Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Open Lending is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Open Lending has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Lending’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Lending beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers. The company's LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

