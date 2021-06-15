Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $884.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post sales of $884.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $868.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $909.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FLS stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $55,395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

