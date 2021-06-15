Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDB opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,206,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

