Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

