The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

ASC opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

