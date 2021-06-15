Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

MCFT opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $485.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.27. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.