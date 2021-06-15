Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.87% of First Savings Financial Group worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Nelson bought 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

