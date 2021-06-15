Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Neenah worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Neenah during the first quarter worth $64,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $875.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

