Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,691 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,691 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Buckle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Buckle by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $12,517,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,670 over the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

BKE stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

