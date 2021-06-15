The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 652,042 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364,929 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of OVID opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.82. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. As a group, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.