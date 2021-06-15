The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $137,000 in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Applied Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 114,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $182.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.21.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

