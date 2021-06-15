Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In related news, CEO Caroline Beasley bought 20,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,236.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,631 shares of company stock worth $93,459. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

