iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in iQIYI by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $17,480,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $14,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

